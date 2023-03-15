Will PSVR games work with PSVR 2?

The PSVR 2 launched last month as a worthy successor to the popular PSVR, the first-ever VR headset for PlayStation consoles. Now, the PSVR 2 utilizes all of the modern technology available with the PlayStation 5, delivering a better overall experience for the user.
Before players decide to replace their trusty PSVR headset with a shiny, new PSVR 2 one, they have some questions. One of the more pertinent questions for PSVR owners is whether or not they can play their PSVR games on the new, $550 headset.
PSVR and PSVR2 backwards compatibility
Unfortunately for any PSVR owner out there, the PSVR games are not backwards compatible with the PSVR 2. So you will not be able to buy a PSVR 2 and play your older games on it.
While this is certainly a negative for some, there are ways around the backwards compatibility. Namely, there are several developers that are offering a free upgrade from the PSVR version of a game to the PSVR 2 version. Not every PSVR game has this functionality, but there are well over a dozen games that currently offer a free upgrade.
You can see a list of those games below:
- After The Fall
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
- D-Day Enhanced
- Demeo
- Hello Neighbor: Search And Rescue
- Job Simulator
- Last Labyrinth
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man’s Sky
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- RC Airplane Challenge
- Song In The Smoke: Rekindled
- Startenders
- Suicide Guy VR Deluxe
- Swordsman VR
- Synth Riders
- The Light Brigade
- The Tale Of Onogoro
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition
- Vacation Simulator
- Windlands 2
- Zenith: The Last City
It’s possible that more games could see a free upgrade in the future, but for now, this is the full list. So, if you own a PSVR game that is not on the list above, you will only be able to play it on the PSVR headset. If you have a PSVR 2 and own any of the games listed, though, you will be able to play them on your new headset.