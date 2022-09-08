Will progress from the Football Manager 2023 beta carry over?

Do you aspire to be one of the best soccer managers in the world, such as Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and Carlo Ancelotti? If the answer is yes, there’s no better game in the world than Football Manager for you to try your hand at being in front of a soccer club.

Football Manager has been the best soccer management simulator game for years and Football Manager 2023, this year’s release with updated rosters and new features, is right around the corner. The worldwide release of FM23 is scheduled for Nov. 8 and the game will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Related: Will Football Manager 2023 be on Game Pass?

There is, however, a way to play FM23 a bit earlier if you’re interested. Players who pre-order FM23 will be granted early access, which is set to take place “roughly two weeks prior” to the worldwide release, according to Sports Interactive and Sega.

There’s a 20 percent discount for players who pre-order FM23. The early access will be available for everyone who buys the game from Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and for those who buy from “Sega-approved digital retailers” as well.

Many players seem interested in getting their hands on FM23 as soon as possible, and the big question is if you can carry over your progress to the full release like in previous editions of FM.

Will the progress from Football Manager 2023 early access carry over?

Fortunately, the progress made in FM23 early access absolutely can be carried over to the full game when it is released on Nov. 8. So if you end up having a great career in the two weeks prior to the official launch, you’ll be able to continue that save game in the full title.