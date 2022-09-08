Will Football Manager 2023 be on Game Pass?

Football Manager 23, this year’s release of the acclaimed soccer management simulator series, will release worldwide on Nov. 8, allowing players to train their favorite soccer team with updated rosters and new features that will greatly increase how real the game feels.

In addition to the PC release, FM23 will be available for PlayStation 5 for the first time and the FM 23 Touch version will make its way to Apple Arcade as well.

“FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms,” the game’s director Miles Jacobson said. “Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.”

While that has left FM fans happy, what many players want to know is whether FM23 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s paid subscription service that offers over 100 rotating digital titles for PC and Xbox. FM22 made its way to Game Pass at launch in 2021, but will FM23 be there too?

Will Football Manager 2023 come to Game Pass?

Sports Interactive and Sega have confirmed that FM23 will be available on Game Pass at launch, the same way FM22 also was. The price of a Game Pass subscription ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 per month and players can play any game that is in the library as long as their subscription is active.

FM23 will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.