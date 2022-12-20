Will High on Life come to PlayStation?

High on Life, the new game from the creators of Rick and Morty that is taking the Game Pass by storm, is getting a lot of attention lately, and some players are starting to look into how and where they can get the game themselves.

Right now, High on Life is an Xbox exclusive, which means that players can only play it on PC or Xbox consoles. It is unclear how long the game will be this way, but for now, those platforms are the only ones that the game can be purchased or played on. Although the game is on Steam, a platform that isn’t typically associated with Microsoft when it comes to Xbox exclusives, there have been no indications that the game is planned for any other console release.

There are currently no plans for the game to come to the PlayStation 4 and 5, or the Nintendo Switch. The game does have full controller support on Steam, which means that those who would like to take the game on the go could get it on the Steam Deck, but it’s not optimized for it. The game runs pretty well, but there could be some FPS drops and other performance issues.

High on Life has been gaining a lot of attention lately after it overtook Minecraft and Forza 5 as the most-played game on the Game Pass just a week after its release. Fans of the Rick and Morty franchise and those who love slapstick humor are eating the game up.

Because the game is so easily accessible through Game Pass, even those who wouldn’t typically try the game are getting the opportunity to give it a go. The game currently has very positive reviews on Steam and has lukewarm ratings from critics online.

For those who want to play the game on PlayStation or the Nintendo Switch, it’ll likely be six months to a year at minimum before the game comes out on those platforms, but for now, there are no plans for the game to ever come to any other console.