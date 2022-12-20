High on Life surpasses gaming juggernaut to become most popular game on Game Pass

High on Life has reached new heights after becoming the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass.

High on Life secured first place just a week after its release on Dec. 13 for PC and Xbox. On its way to the top, it beat gaming giant Minecraft.

How HIGH can @highonlifegame go!? TO THE TOP is the correct answer. Huge congratulations @SquanchGames @JustinRoiland and team! 🙌🏻💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/wUNOBqMq88 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 19, 2022

Minecraft has boasted some incredible numbers since its initial release in 2009. In 2021, it generated $380 million in revenue, according to BusinessofApps. Over 130 million people played Minecraft every month in 2020 during the pandemic, while the game is reported to have sold over 200 million copies in all formats since its release.

High on Life is a first-person shooter with elements inspired by the action-adventure and Metroidvania genres.

The game was created by Justin Roiland and developed by Squanch Games. Roiland is no newcomer to the world of games and pop culture overall. He was involved in the creation of multiple Squanch Games productions, while also giving voice to Rick and Morty’s titular characters, and writing and directing the TV series.

Reviews for the game have been mostly positive, with the PC version receiving a 67 metascore on Metacritic while hosting a 7.8 user score on the platform.

“Squanch Games has really shown its capabilities with High on Life, managing to create a fun arcade shooter that feels basic enough to enjoy with moments that are genuinely challenging,” Dot Esports’ Christian Harrison said in his review.