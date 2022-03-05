Will Gran Turismo 7 have free roam?

The newest addition of the Gran Turismo franchise has finally come out as many fans of the racing series have already begun to explore Gran Turismo 7’s newest tracks and cars available in the game.

One of the primary questions around the recent release of Gran Turismo 7 has been centered around the topic of free roam. Unlike the Forza Horizon series, Gran Turismo has not featured the free roam feature in the past.

With this game acting as Gran Turismo’s 25-year celebration, however, the possibility of free roam was one that was a possible option to celebrate an eclectic milestone for the racing series.

Will there be free roam in Gran Turismo 7?

Unfortunately, Gran Turismo 7 has continued the usual trend for the Gran Turismo series and will not feature an open world in this game. While unfortunate for such a big milestone, it is one that should not come as a surprise since free roam was never one of the game’s primary focuses.

Still, even without free roam, Gran Turismo 7 has its own qualities that will increase the replayability of the game, the primary draw being its wide range of racing tracks featured, one of the strongest qualifies of the racing series.

Gran Turismo 7 has continued the now 25-year tradition of the racing series being held exclusively for the Playstation series and was released on March 4.