All tracks in Gran Turismo 7, ranked

The Gran Turismo series is finally getting a new addition. The seventh edition of the franchise is set to release on March 4 with new tracks and cars.
When it comes to the available circuits, each player tends to have different tastes. While beginner drivers will favor more straightforward tracks, experienced ones will prefer tracks with a lot more curvature.
The more complicated a track is, the fiercer the races will be. Tracks that fit this description will make speed less of a factor and allow drivers to bust out their individual skills. The following list ranks all the Gran Turismo 7 tracks based on their difficulties. Considering Gran Turismo titles have been supported for a long time, more tracks will likely be added to the game in future updates.
|Track Name
|Region
|Autopolis International Racing Course
|Asia/Oceania
|Autodrome Lago Maggiore
|Europe
|Suzuka Circuit
|Asia/Oceania
|Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa + Miyabi
|Asia/Oceania
|Deep Forest Raceway
|Europe
|Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya Grand Prix
|Europe
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|Europe
|Autódromo de Interlagos
|Americas
|Alsace – Village
|Europe
|Dragon Trail – Gardens
|Europe
|Tsukuba Circuit
|Asia/Oceania
|Sardegna – Road Track – B
|Europe
|Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa
|Asia/Oceania
|Brands Hatch
|Europe
|Dragon Trail
|Europe
|Kyoto Driving Park – Miyabi
|Asia/Oceania
|Dragon Trail – Seaside
|Europe
|Tokyo Expressway – South Inner Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Sardegna – Road Track – A
|Europe
|Circuit de Sainte-Croix – A
|Europe
|Circuit de Sainte-Croix – B
|Europe
|Circuit de Sainte-Croix – C
|Europe
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|Americas
|High Speed Ring
|Asia/Oceania
|Willow Springs International Raceway
|Americas
|Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Europe
|Mount Panorama
|Asia/Oceania
|Circuit de la Sarthe
|Europe
|Trial Mountain Circuit
|Americas
|Red Bull Ring
|Europe
|Autodrome Lago Maggiore – East End
|Europe
|Colorado Springs – Lake
|Americas
|Kyoto Driving Park
|Asia/Oceania
|Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Center
|Europe
|Fuji International Speedway
|Asia/Oceania
|Fisherman’s Ranch
|Americas
|Nürburgring 24h
|Europe
|Tokyo Expressway – South Outer Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
|Americas
|Suzuka Circuit East
|Asia/Oceania
|Daytona Road Course
|Americas
|Sardegna – Road Track – C
|Europe
|Daytona International Speedway
|Americas
|Sardegna – Windmills
|Europe
|Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Blue Moon Bay Speedway
|Americas
|Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Goodwood Motor Circuit
|Europe
|Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop
|Asia/Oceania
|Broad Bean Raceway
|Asia/Oceania
|Daytona Superspeedway
|Americas
|Northern Isle Speedway
|Americas
|Special Stage Route X
|Americas