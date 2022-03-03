All tracks in Gran Turismo 7, ranked

The Gran Turismo series is finally getting a new addition. The seventh edition of the franchise is set to release on March 4 with new tracks and cars.

When it comes to the available circuits, each player tends to have different tastes. While beginner drivers will favor more straightforward tracks, experienced ones will prefer tracks with a lot more curvature. 

The more complicated a track is, the fiercer the races will be. Tracks that fit this description will make speed less of a factor and allow drivers to bust out their individual skills. The following list ranks all the Gran Turismo 7 tracks based on their difficulties. Considering Gran Turismo titles have been supported for a long time, more tracks will likely be added to the game in future updates.

Track NameRegion
Autopolis International Racing CourseAsia/Oceania
Autodrome Lago MaggioreEurope
Suzuka CircuitAsia/Oceania
Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa + MiyabiAsia/Oceania
Deep Forest RacewayEurope
Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya Grand PrixEurope
Circuit de Spa-FrancorchampsEurope
Autódromo de InterlagosAmericas
Alsace – VillageEurope
Dragon Trail – GardensEurope
Tsukuba CircuitAsia/Oceania
Sardegna – Road Track – BEurope
Kyoto Driving Park – YamagiwaAsia/Oceania
Brands HatchEurope
Dragon TrailEurope
Kyoto Driving Park – MiyabiAsia/Oceania
Dragon Trail – SeasideEurope
Tokyo Expressway – South Inner LoopAsia/Oceania
Sardegna – Road Track – AEurope
Circuit de Sainte-Croix – AEurope
Circuit de Sainte-Croix – BEurope
Circuit de Sainte-Croix – CEurope
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaAmericas
High Speed RingAsia/Oceania
Willow Springs International RacewayAmericas
Tokyo Expressway – East Inner LoopAsia/Oceania
Autodromo Nazionale MonzaEurope
Mount PanoramaAsia/Oceania
Circuit de la SartheEurope
Trial Mountain CircuitAmericas
Red Bull RingEurope
Autodrome Lago Maggiore – East EndEurope
Colorado Springs – LakeAmericas
Kyoto Driving ParkAsia/Oceania
Autodrome Lago Maggiore – CenterEurope
Fuji International SpeedwayAsia/Oceania
Fisherman’s RanchAmericas
Nürburgring 24hEurope
Tokyo Expressway – South Outer LoopAsia/Oceania
Willow Springs International Raceway: Big WillowAmericas
Suzuka Circuit EastAsia/Oceania
Daytona Road CourseAmericas
Sardegna – Road Track – CEurope
Daytona International SpeedwayAmericas
Sardegna – WindmillsEurope
Tokyo Expressway – East Outer LoopAsia/Oceania
Blue Moon Bay SpeedwayAmericas
Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner LoopAsia/Oceania
Goodwood Motor CircuitEurope
Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer LoopAsia/Oceania
Broad Bean RacewayAsia/Oceania
Daytona SuperspeedwayAmericas
Northern Isle SpeedwayAmericas
Special Stage Route XAmericas