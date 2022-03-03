All tracks in Gran Turismo 7, ranked

The Gran Turismo series is finally getting a new addition. The seventh edition of the franchise is set to release on March 4 with new tracks and cars.

When it comes to the available circuits, each player tends to have different tastes. While beginner drivers will favor more straightforward tracks, experienced ones will prefer tracks with a lot more curvature.

The more complicated a track is, the fiercer the races will be. Tracks that fit this description will make speed less of a factor and allow drivers to bust out their individual skills. The following list ranks all the Gran Turismo 7 tracks based on their difficulties. Considering Gran Turismo titles have been supported for a long time, more tracks will likely be added to the game in future updates.