Elden Ring 2 could be on the way, but it might not be for a long while.

Less than a year after its release, Elden Ring is already one of the most successful games of all time, so a direct sequel would absolutely make sense from a pure business standpoint. But while gamers may be itching for another Elden Ring title, it might be some time until the franchise is revisited by FromSoftware.

A second installment in the Elden Ring franchise is far from confirmed at this time. Although it’s likely many players long for another Elden Ring game, FromSoftware has not put out any definitive clues that another game is on the way.

Earlier this year, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed in an interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer that FromSoftware’s next game is “in the final stages of development.” It’s likely that this next game isn’t Elden Ring 2 but rather another project set in a new universe entirely. In that same interview, Miyazaki rehashed the statement that FromSoftware is working on multiple titles at once and that the studio will continue to broaden its scope.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

With another game coming out of FromSoftware sometime in the future, it’s almost inevitable that the studio will shift its attention toward that title before going all-in on an Elden Ring sequel. If the Elden Ring franchise is going to get any new content, it’s likely going to be in the form of DLC.

Will there be DLC for Elden Ring?

Elden Ring will likely have DLC, just like the Dark Souls games and Bloodborne before it. FromSoftware has a reputation for adding DLC to its titles, with the only exception coming in the form of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which didn’t receive any DLC.

FromSoftware will release a two-volume Elden Ring art book on Nov. 30. Traditionally, the studio releases art books for its games following the release of DLC, although an exception might be made for Elden Ring considering no announcement for any content has been made at this time.

It’s unknown what a potential Elden Ring DLC would focus on, although a potential journey into the shrouded area in the center of the game’s map could be on the table. No official details regarding the story, gameplay, or release date for Elden Ring’s DLC have been released at this time, though.