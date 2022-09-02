Elden Ring’s upcoming art book could reveal potential release date for future DLC

As with all FromSoftware games since the original Dark Souls, the recently released Elden Ring is set to receive its own 800-page, two-volume art book on Nov. 30, as announced by Famitsu. This upcoming art book could not only provide players with early concepts of the game but also could narrow down the release window for potential Elden Ring DLC.

Releasing on Nov. 30, 2022, the Elden Ring art book will be divided into two volumes which will drop simultaneously. Volume one will contain all concept art for locations, NPCs, and armor. Volume two will contain early artwork of enemies, weapons, items, and more. Both books reportedly have 400 pages each, documenting much of the game over four-year development cycle.

Along with the separately available art books, FromSoftware will also release an Ultra Edition which comes with a framed piece of art depicting Godfrey, the First Elden Lord. The two artwork books will retail at approximately $31 per book, while the Ultra Edition will be priced at $125.

Twitter user EldenRingUpdate pointed out that not only will FromSoftware’s art book tell us more about the base game, but it may also reveal future DLC as well. The notorious gaming studio has traditionally always released its art books following the launch of DLC. This might mean that players could expect future Elden Ring DLC to launch, or at least receive an announcement, sometime before Nov. 30.

While this does not give players looking to return to The Lands Between a date, it is the first glimpse of information regarding potential Elden Ring DLC.