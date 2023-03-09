Wild Hearts plans out DLC roadmap for March and April releases

Wild Hearts is a monster-hunting action-adventure RPG developed by Omega Force where players track down behemoth creatures in feudal Japan. Though it was launched only weeks ago on Feb. 16, the developers have already set new content to be released tomorrow, March 10.

After receiving a generally positive reception, Wild Hearts developers swiftly let fans know that more content will be coming sooner than expected. The game’s official Twitter teased this new content on March 1, hinting at a new fire-based monster. Only days later, Wild Hearts has confirmed the quickly approaching DLC.

Tomorrow, the Deeply Volatile Kemono Set will add an entirely new monster for players to hunt, dubbed the Hellfire Laharback. This fiery creature will come with a new quest and skill for players to either tackle alone or with friends.

Players can expect further new content to release on March 23 since Omega Force also released information on the Subspecies Kemeno Pack. This new set of content will include the Grimstalker, a wolf-like monster, as well as new quest and weapon and armor models. Additional higher-difficulty quests, three new emotes, and three chat stamps will also be included.

Fans of the monster-hunting title have plenty to look forward to, too. The developers showed a glimpse at further additions coming in April, which tease new Kemono, Karakuri, and more. Confirmed by Koei Tecmo, this first update bringing the Hellfire Laharback will also include several technical fixes that will work to better the game’s quality, though more details on these fixes will be revealed after the update goes live.

Many have praised Wild Hearts for its exciting gameplay and diverse build options, though now it seems fans will be spoiled with plenty of more monsters, skills, quests, and cosmetics both in the near and far future.