Wild Hearts teases new content that might actually arrive sooner than you think

This new DLC is looking like a hot addition.

Wild Hearts provides a much faster and updated experience to the classic monster-hunting franchise that has become popular in the last two decades. The game has been generally well-received by audiences and received a boost in players once it landed on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Now the developer is teasing fans about new content coming soon.

The Japanese Wild Hearts account tweeted a teaser that (when translated) reads “Quench this hellfire before it all burns to ashes.” This seems to tease a volcano or fire-based DLC coming to the game. The description promises a variety of new content, including one monster, and it will come to the game in March.

Wild Hearts has been pretty well received, earning an 80 on Metacritic and an 8.6 User Score, which isn’t an easy feat.

Many players seem to praise the unique weapons and interesting building that shake up the standard slow gameplay you see in games like Monster Hunter. Solo and group players alike have praised the game, so it makes sense the devs would greenlight content so quickly.

It’s unclear how big this update will be, but it will likely feature new monsters and armor at the very least. With it coming so soon after release, it’s the perfect time for those who are just finishing the game to hop into a new adventure.

While the developer hasn’t specified yet, the content is expected to hit the game sometime in the next 30 days.

Those who haven’t should hurry to finish the game before the new content releases later this month.