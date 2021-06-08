Why isn’t Sony at E3 this year?

This is the second time the company has decided to miss the expo.

E3 the Electronic Entertainment Expo is set to take place on June 12 and run until the 15th. The expo will bring viewers the first look at upcoming projects by some of the biggest companies in gaming, however, there is one name that remains absent from this year’s event.

While Nintendo and Microsoft will both be present showcasing their upcoming projects Sony has decided not to attend the event in 2021.

Despite a packed few days of presentations, Sony’s absence does come as a surprise given the recent launch of their PS5 console, but the company’s decision isn’t entirely unprecedented.

Why isn’t Sony attending E3 in 2021?

Image via E3

Sony skipping out on E3 in 2021 isn’t out of trend, in 2020 the company also decided to miss the expo. According to a Sony spokesperson, the event wasn’t the correct venue to showcase the projects they are working on at the moment.

“We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” the spokesperson said to gamesindusty.biz.

Ultimately, the E3 2020 event didn’t proceed due to COVID complications, but Sony made their thoughts on the expo heard.

Although Sony has chosen to skip out of E3 again in 2021, it doesn’t mean we won’t have a taste of the companies plans coming in the near future. The company was still present at CES earlier this year showing off gameplay on their recently released PS5 console.

The company also held its own State of Play presentation in February and will likely do so again in the near future year. Some things to look forward to when the event does come around are an official trailer for the highly anticipated God of War sequel, Horizon Forbidden West’s release date, and a showcase of the recently revealed PS VR headset the company is working on for its PS5 console.

What does this mean for E3?

Despite Sony’s decision to steer clear of the event over the past years, Microsoft and Nintendo’s consistent support is enough to suggest that the event is here to stay, and in 2021 it looks to be a step up from previous years.

If you want to catch the action beginning on June 12 you can do so by watching any of the live streams on E3’s socials and can check out the presentation times here.