E3 is one of the biggest video game expos in the world, showing off many upcoming new games and hardware.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been moved completely online in 2021. However, it looks to still be a massive event with presentations by companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and more already confirmed for the event.

The expo will kick off on June 12, and continue on through to June 15, and will be available to watch from the comfort of your home. Over these three days, there will be plenty of announcements, showcases, and new gameplay footage to keep you up to date with what is set to launch this holiday season and in the future.

How to watch E3, 2021

Those who want to check out the expo as it airs can tune into the stream on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the official E3 mobile app.

With so many companies presenting over the three days, viewers should check out the schedule ahead of the event available on the E3 app. You can download this from the App Store on iPhone and the Play Store on Android. The schedule has not been announced, yet, but will likely be updated closer to the event.

One important showcase that already has a date and time attached to it is Xbox’s games showcase alongside Bethesda on June 13 at 10 am PT. On the final day of E3, the Official E3 Awards Show will be held to conclude the expo.