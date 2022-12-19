Henry Cavill has cemented himself in nerd and gaming culture as Superman in the DC Universe and Geralt the Witcher in The Witcher series. While Cavill has stepped away from these two roles, he is now set to appear in Amazon Studios’ upcoming Warhammer 40K series.

Fans everywhere are excited for the popular tabletop game to come to life and for Cavill to appear as one of the dozens of iconic characters. But the news begs the question: Which character could Cavill play in 40K?

Who will Cavill play in Warhammer 40K series?

Thankfully, Cavill was already asked this question in a previous interview with IGN. During a press run for The Witcher series, Cavill mentioned that there are many characters he would like to be in the Warhammer universe, but he could only be one. Once he is cast as one specific character, he cannot reappear as a different character, meaning his choice is important.

He further explained that he could appear as two different characters, one in the 40K universe and one in the traditional medieval fantasy universe, but he was just dreaming at that point. He did agree, however, that he could play Gregor Eisenhorn, an Imperial Inquisitor, if the show were ever created.

But Cavill still had reservations since it meant he couldn’t play other characters, like the Primarchs or a Captain-General, showing just how vital his casting will be.

Cavill will get his chance to bring the universe to life in the upcoming Amazon Studios series, although his character has not been announced. Regardless of who he ends up playing, it’s clear he is ready for the dark adventure.