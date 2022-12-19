Henry Cavill declared interest in TV adaption for another legendary gaming franchise long before Warhammer

Warhammer 40k and The Witcher aren’t the only gaming franchises Henry Cavill is interested in. The star has mentioned in the past that he’d like to be a part of a Mass Effect adaptation.

During the press tour for The Witcher season two, Cavill told Games Radar that the Mass Effect series is another world he’d be interested in exploring. He further explained that he was a big fan of the original trilogy but didn’t have time to play Mass Effect Andromeda.

According to PC Gamer, Amazon Studios secured the rights to Mass Effect in 2021, although it is unclear when the show will come out. The show hasn’t hit pre-production yet, and a cast or director has not been revealed. It’s also unclear if Cavill is attached to the project in any way, although he’d likely be happy to join.

Cavill fans are still mourning his departure from The Witcher series and stepping away from the Superman mantle, but the movie star already has his eyes set on a new gaming world: Warhammer 40k.

Cavill is a longtime Warhammer fan and the new series should help fill the gap for those missing the actor from his previous two projects. The world of Warhammer is full of profound lore that could easily fill several seasons, and Cavill could step into the role of dozens of characters.

Who knows, he might also take up the mantle of Commander Shepard in the future.