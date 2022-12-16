It’s been a rough 24 hours for Henry Cavill fans as the Witcher star formally announced that, despite a return seeming imminent, he would not be reprising his role of Superman for DC Films. Fortunately, there could a silver lining, as a new report suggests the star may be attached to another pop-culture production: Warhammer 40k.

Initially, fellow DC Films alumni Rahul Kohli tweeted at Cavill suggesting the pair craft a Warhammer 40k series.

This may not have simply been a suggestion, however, as The Hollywood Reporter soon after reported Cavill is involved in the production of this project, not just as an actor, but also as an executive producer.

According to the report, Amazon is in final talks to acquire the rights for Warhammer 40k, and negations are said to have been going on for months. Aside from Cavill’s name being mentioned, no writers or showrunners have been revealed for the project, but alongside the Superman star is Vertigo Entertainment, who will also executive produce.

Warhammer 40k is a tabletop wargame from Games Workshop that has a wealth of lore to explore. Given this, it would seem to be a perfect choice to adapt into a TV series that could run for multiple series and even inspire its own spin-offs.

Of course, before you get your hopes up it is worth noting no official announcement has been made yet and there are several things that could fall out before it actually lands on the screen.

That being said, for those hoping to see Cavill in another game-related project, the news of these plans should be a relief after the recent disappointing DC news.