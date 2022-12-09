‘Bill Clinton’ guy’s hijacking moment begs the question: Where was the security at The Game Awards?

There was confusion at the end of the Game Awards 2022 after a stage crasher took the mic from Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki, begging the question: where was the security?

The Game Awards, being one of the biggest, if not the biggest games award show on the planet, should almost certainly have security in cases like this. But clearly, they weren’t expecting someone to hijack the show.

A stranger was able to get up on stage with the Elden Ring devs and spouted words about Bill Clinton.

This was also premeditated and not just a spur-of-the-moment thing. A Twitter user apparently received a message that the person was going to pull something of the sort, saying that it was his friend’s “homie.”

I literally got this first message before the kid even said anything. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/tcPSzKpkN3 — James, Cult Leader (@MKUltraMoney) December 9, 2022

Although his brief appearance on stage was funny at the time, security really should have stepped in. “Best Security of the Year definitely not The Game Awards,” Gaijinhunter said on Twitter. “Happy that nothing happened to the winners but how the heck is security just going to let a random person get on stage and stand behind/next to the developers?”

This shouldn’t have happened in the first place. The person was seen standing behind the devs as they went on stage and wasn’t stopped by anyone. People online were quick to point out that things could have been a lot worse. “This could have been really bad. We’re lucky no one was hurt. Yikes,” Joseph Yaden said on Twitter.

After leaving the stage, the stage crasher was arrested, according to host Geoff Keighley. “The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested,” he said on Twitter.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the event and no real harm was done. But this incident should be a wake-up call for the Game Awards. They now must make sure nothing like this happens ever again.