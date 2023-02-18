Where is the Wild Hearts Mirror Stone location?

Wild Hearts is the latest entry in the monster-hunting genre, published by Electronic Arts. It boasts faster-paced combat and somewhat different weapons than the classic Monster Hunter series. However, it also shares many popular features with it, like having to find resources such as the Mirror Stones to craft and upgrade your gear.

You will need to find Mirror Stone if you have any hope of crafting better gear after the first part of the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Mirror Stone locations in Wild Hearts.

Related: Where is the Wild Hearts Ancient Lumber location?

Where to find the Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts

In order to get Mirror Stone, you will need to at least get to the third area of the game, Akikure Canyon, where this resource will spawn. Look for a yellowish rock that can be mined to give you Mirror Stone. Since they only spawn in Akikure, you’ll have to wait until you progress far enough in the story before you can upgrade your gear with it.

Like other ores in the game, you will need to find the deposit before mining it. This one can be found in the northern part of the third area and places like Buddha Cave or Gingko Forest. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the yellow rock deposits each time you go there, so you never run out of Mirror Stone when you need it. If you collect every deposit you see, you should have enough for an upgrade each time you return.