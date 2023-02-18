Where is the Wild Hearts Ancient Lumber location?

Wild Hearts is EA’s stab at the monster-hunting genre, allowing players much faster gameplay than the original Monster Hunter series. However, both games share a similar mechanic that’s really important to the core gameplay and: crafting. One of the resources players will need is the Ancient Lumber that can be found in the wild.

Like several other resources, there is only one place where players will be able to find this material. Here’s all the information you need to know about where the Ancient Lumber is located in Wild Hearts.

Where to find Ancient Lumber located in Wild Hearts

Since you’ll need plenty of Ancient Lumber throughout your journey in Wild Hearts, it’s important you know where to look. You can get Ancient Lumber by “felling old trees” on the Old Blossom Trail and Spirit Isle, the first two areas that players will unlock. Because this is so early in the game, players will be able to get plenty of Ancient Lumber whenever they need it.

To find Ancient Lumber in an area, look for logs that are green and brown with a blue shine around them. Simply walk up and interact with the log to collect the resource before moving on.

The Ancient Lumber is a common resource that you’ll need to use to craft and upgrade your gear, so make sure that you collect it as you see it. Making sure to pick it up every time you come across it will ensure that you never run out and have to go looking for it.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Ancient Lumber in Wild Hearts.