When are the Ori Party Animals skins coming out?

Party Animals’ skin-based partnership with Ori has been announced and fans are likely on the edge of their seats waiting for their arrival. But before we get too excited, when do they actually come out?

Skin collaborations are a massive thing for the gaming industry. Games like Fortnite have taken this to extremes, with almost every name under the sun being a part of the battle royale universe.

Now Party Animals is dipping its toes into this cosmetic rabbit hole. Prepare for a bunch more collabs, and maybe some of your favorites could be on the way.

There isn’t an official release date for Ori’s arrival. We will update as soon as the date is revealed but don’t expect to wait too long.

Unfortunately for fans, there hasn’t been any information relating to its release date, so we’ll just have to wait until it arrives.

Other titles like Palworld were announced alongside the Ori x Party Animals collaboration on Sept 21, 2023. Palworld’s PC release date is set for January 2024.

If they’re following the same release schedule, we only might have to wait until the beginning of next year.

Will we get more Party Animals skin collaborations in the future?

We’re not entirely sure. But it looks like it’s the direction the developers are heading.

This style of game encourages players to change up their appearance regularly, and with Ori skins making their way onto the title, we might be witnessing the start of a cosmetic collaboration extravaganza with Party Animals.

Since Party Animals is a Steam and Xbox exclusive, pairing it with another like Ori makes perfect sense. This provides a promising future for the potential collaboration with other Xbox characters from games-gone-by.

With any luck, we’ll be seeing Masterchief and Banjo and Kazooi in no time at all. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed.

