When will Genshin Impact Version 2.7 release?

The team behind Genshin Impact has fallen behind on its regular update schedule for the first time since the game launched. Based on when livestreams and updates usually occur, the Version 2.7 update livestream that would have teased what was to come and provide an official release date was expected to air on April 29 but was instead quietly delayed.

While miHoYo didn’t clarify right away, the team later shared an official announcement confirming that Version 2.7 was officially delayed. The team shared a tweet on its official Twitter page, linking to its blog for further details.

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



“Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed,” miHoYo revealed in its official blog post.

No official release date for Version 2.7 has been given, but miHoYo did provide some insight by unveiling a compensation plan for players. The compensation plan will grant players 400 Primogems, one Fragile Resin, seven Hero’s Wit, 16 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 120,000 Mora every week until the update releases. This means that the devs likely expect it to be postponed for at least a few weeks.

The plan also says that if the Version 2.7 update is released in between two compensation plans, the final compensation plan will be adjusted in accordance with the change. All players who are Adventure Rank five or higher by May 11, the date that the first compensation will be released, will find the reward in their inbox. All further compensation will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Due to the delay, the current event banner, “The Heron’s Court” wish featuring five-star Cryo character Kamisato Ayaka, has been extended indefinitely until Version 2.6 ends. The special weapon banner “Epitome Invocation” has also had its duration extended until the release of Version 2.7.

Players have also lost the ability to edit their Serenitea Pots for over a month now, with no updates from miHoYo on when the maintenance will end. While players have continued to receive weekly compensation for the maintenance, it was originally believed that this maintenance would be short and thus players have been frustrated by the matter. Because no updates have been given, it is probable that the Serenitea Pot maintenance will also not be fixed or changed until the Version 2.7 update is released.

“Regarding the detailed information on the time of the Version 2.7 update, we will make announcements as soon as it has been confirmed,” miHoYo said on further information regarding the release date and timeline of Version 2.7. Thus, further information regarding the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update should come sometime in the near future.