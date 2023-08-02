When is PAYDAY 3 coming out?

The heist of your dreams can become a (virtual) reality next month with the release of PAYDAY 3.

Starbreeze and Deep Silver opened a closed beta this month to a small number of lucky players for six days, but the full game will launch in September.

You’ll be able to play with the original PAYDAY crew in new heists in New York following the story of PAYDAY 2. Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf will each have their own skill set.

This co-op mode will require you and your friends to plan out your heists and consider your approach, how you’ll handle the hostages, and how much money, jewelry, and other goodies you’ll take.

PAYDAY 3 release date

PAYDAY 3 will be released on Sept. 21. The exact release time hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s likely the game will launch at midnight local time. It’s available on PC through Steam and Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Players can get three-day early access to PAYDAY 3, though, and start playing on Sept. 18 as a digital pre-order bonus. You’ll also get the season pass and additional cosmetic items if you pre-order any of the special editions.

If you pre-order any of the editions, including the Standard, Silver, Gold, and Collectors ones, you’ll receive the Trifecta Lootbag, which includes a mask, a suit, and a pair of gloves.

Starbreeze and Deep Silver intend on launching four DLCs in the next year that will be a part of the season pass. You can upgrade your Standard game edition to any of the other ones at any time.

