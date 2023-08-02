How to get early access to PAYDAY 3

PAYDAY 3 is launching on Sept. 21, but you can start your life of crime in New York with the PAYDAY crew three days early with early access if you pre-purchase one of the special versions of the game.

With early access, you can start playing PAYDAY 3 on Sept. 18. The third installment in the series will bring the original clown-masked gang members out of retirement and new heists for you and your friends to plan out and get all the goodies you can.

Which versions of PAYDAY 3 get early access?

The Silver and Gold editions of PAYDAY 3 give three-day early access to players who pre-purchase either of those editions. You can only buy them in the digital format, so if you prefer to have a physical copy, you’ll have to wait for the Sept. 21 release.

The Collector edition comes with additional content but it doesn’t grant early access as it’s only sold in the physical form. All editions include the Trifecta Lootbag if pre-ordered, but each edition features different additional content.

Here are the differences between the Silver, Gold, and Collector editions of PAYDAY 3.

Silver edition of PAYDAY 3

Dark Sterling Mask. Image via Starbreeze

The Silver edition is sold for $69.99 and includes the Dark Sterling Mask, the pre-order three-day early access, and the season oass with the first six months of DLCs, which will be two heists, two tailor packs, and two weapon packs.

Gold edition of PAYDAY 3

Golden Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Mask, and Dark Sterling Mask. Image via Starbreeze.

You can purchase the Gold edition for $89.99. It also grants three-day early access if pre-purchased, and includes the Golden Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Mask, and Dark Sterling Mask cosmetics plus a bigger season pass.

The Gold edition season pass includes the first year of DLCs, which are four heists instead of two, four tailor packs, and four weapon packs.

Collector edition of PAYDAY 3

Skull of Liberty Mask, Solidius Mask, Dark Sterling Mask, and Golden Slate Gloves. Image via Starbreeze.

The Collector edition can be bought for $129.99 and includes all the additional content from the Silver and Gold editions, except for the three-day early access.

You’ll receive the Skull of Liberty Mask, Solidius Mask, Dark Sterling Mask, and Golden Slate Gloves cosmetics, as well as the one-year season pass, which includes four heists, four tailor packs, and four weapon packs.

