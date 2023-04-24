When does the XDefiant beta end? Exact end date and time

It had to come to an end at some point.

XDefiant has burst into the FPS community. The free-to-play shooter has surpassed many fans’ expectations during its current beta period.

The public beta began on April 13 and as more and more players got access to it, the game’s popularity grew. Fans have commented on the game’s old-school feel while praising its gunplay, movement, and amount of content. But as with all good things, the XDefiant beta needs to come to an end eventually.

The beta was originally supposed to conclude on Sunday, April 22. But due to the many technical issues during the beta, the developers decided to extend the beta to give players some extra time and make up for any potential playtime lost. The question is, when was the XDefiant beta extended until and when will it end now?

The end date for the XDefiant beta

In a tweet on April 21, the developers revealed that the XDefiant beta has been extended to Tuesday, April 25 at 11pm PT. Players now have until then to wrap up the beta battle pass and experiment with any guns or loadouts they haven’t tried yet.

🎉 We’ve heard the requests and are extending the Closed Beta for an additional 48 hours! 🎉



The Closed Beta will now end on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 PM PT.



Be sure to get those extra matches in and lets us know your feedback! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 21, 2023

For those looking for a time conversion, 11pm PT equates to the following times:

1am CT

2am ET

4am BST

5am CEST

At those times, the XDefiant servers will shut off and the beta will conclude. After that, players will have to wait for either another playtest of XDefiant or the full release.

We do not yet have any concrete information on when XDefiant will officially launch or if there will be another playtest between now and then. But with the way the game looked and behaved during the beta, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it release sometime in 2023.