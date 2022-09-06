When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the title of the next entry in the series. Fans can expect more information on Sept. 10 at the Ubisoft Forward event. Multiple leaked images gave fans a glimpse of the new game, but they were quickly taken down, further exciting fans at the possibility of the pictures being authentic. The reveal came a few hours later and fans just have a few days now before they’ll learn more about the exciting new title.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will reportedly take place in Baghdad during the ninth century. Basim, a character that first appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will potentially be the playable character in Mirage.

Mirage is also rumored to be a smaller experience than the previous games in the series, which are known for their vast open worlds. The new game will likely be similar to older titles, with more of a focus on stealth and fewer RPG elements. But fans can likely expect large explorable areas and plenty of content to enjoy.

Make sure to tune into the Ubisoft Forward event on Sept. 10 at 11am CT for more information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game is reportedly set to be released in 2023, but fans could learn more concrete details on its launch date in the coming days.