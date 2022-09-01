Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially real, and it’s coming for players in the near future. The first title for the franchise since the massive Valhalla, Mirage has long been rumored to be a smaller, stealthier version of the Assassin’s Creed formula than the game has produced in its last several titles.

The official announcement of Mirage followed a long string of leaks regarding the title, which was rumored to originally be a spin-off of Valhalla, that’s since evolved into its own standalone game. The rumors also pointed to Valhalla NPC Basim as the main character of the new game, a leak that seems to be confirmed by the official artwork posted by Ubisoft and the similarities in design of the featured assassin character to Basim.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Perhaps more important than the main character of an Assassin’s Creed game is its setting. From Renaissance Italy, to Istanbul, to the colonial Caribbean islands, the historical places where Assassin’s Creed games are set have always been a main draw of the series, which has built up its brand on communicating a slightly altered version of famous historical events and people.

So, where is Assassin’s Creed Mirage set?

What is the setting for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

According to many rumors and leaks from reputable sources, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take place in Baghdad, and is rumored to occur during the ninth century AD. This Baghdad setting has been previously confirmed by sources to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

If Basim is indeed the main character of Mirage, this setting would line up with where Basim would have lived in his younger days. In the Valhalla quest mission “A Bloody Welcome,” Basim reveals to Eivor that his father was an architect who constructed the Great Mosque of Samarra. The Great Mosque is a real structure that was indeed built in the ninth century AD in Samarra, a city located in present-day Iraq. Samarra is only about 80 miles away from Baghdad, which would have been the major population and cultural hub of the time.

The time period is set during the Islamic Golden Age, and could specifically fall into the time period known as the Anarchy at Samarra. The Anarchy at Samarra was a time of political volatility and uprisings against the Abbasid Caliphate, which controlled most of the Middle East and northern Africa at the time. While this is still yet to be confirmed, that sort of time period sounds ripe for an assassin’s guild to start up.