When does the Dead Space remake come out?

Fans will be able to relive the tales of engineer Isaac Clarke’s quest for survival on the USG Ishimura after the Dead Space remake was revealed during EA Play live 2021.

With a number of delays to the game because of the Covid-Pandemic, however, many have begun to wonder when that sought-out remake will be out for us to play the remake of the popular Dead Space game.

When will the Dead Space remake release?

The Dead Space remake has been pushed back from its initial late-2022 release and is set for a release date in early 2023. The release was revealed during a live stream from EA that detailed how they look to improve upon the original Dead Space game.

“We want to make sure that we are in a place where the game we’re going to deliver is going to be building upon the expectations of gans,” the Dead Space developers said on stream. “So right now, we’ll say early next year. We have a date in mind and we want to make sure that everything converges for this.”

With this extra time, EA and Motive Studios plan to rebuild the game from the beginning and use the original as a blueprint for this refreshed update. So once this game does come out, expect a refreshed take on the original that made people cower in fear and at the edge of their seats.

The Dead Space remake will be released onto PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X as this new and improved version of the 2008 horror sci-fi survival game looks to recapture that same fear with a little extra on top.