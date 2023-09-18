When does NHL 24 release?: NHL 24 release date, cover athlete, and more

The weather is getting chillier in North America, which means one thing: Hockey season is right around the corner. OK, maybe it means two things because a new EA Sports NHL game is also right around the corner.

With NHL opening night taking place on Oct. 10, fans of the game are eagerly waiting to jump into the new version of NHL, and honestly, it looks like there are going to be promising reasons to immediately dive into the new Chel. The franchise appears to have taken some great steps forward between this year’s edition and NHL 23, with NHL 24 looking relatively different from the current game.

Here’s everything you need to know about NHL 24, including its release dates, expanded gameplay features, and more.

What is the release date for NHL 24?

NHL 24 will be released on Oct. 6, with early access being available on Oct. 3 for players who purchased the “X-factor” edition of the game. Ten hours of trial-only game time will also be available for EA Play members starting on Oct. 3. If you purchased the standard edition of NHL 24, you’ll have to wait until Oct. 6 to play the game, which isn’t really that long of a wait anyway.

What systems will NHL 24 be available on?

Just like NHL 23, this year’s addition to the franchise will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox consoles. There will not be an option to play NHL 24 on the PC. Unlike other sports game franchises like Madden and NBA 2K, the NHL games are not for sale on Steam.

Who is on the cover of NHL 24?

This year, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is on the cover of NHL 24. Makar is the first Avs player to be featured on the cover of an NHL game since Peter Forsberg in 1998, and deservedly so. En route to a Stanley Cup win in 2022, Makar took home both the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies, largely due to his ability to combine strong defensive play on the blue line with the goal-scoring potential of any skater on the ice. But you probably already knew this: it’s Cale Makar. Do we really need a reason to justify him being on the cover? The dude’s a beast—even after missing almost a third of the season last year, he still cleared half the league.

NHL 24 features and game modes

The average NHL gameplay experience gets a slight facelift in NHL 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This year, NHL 24 players will be able to go back into the game modes that they love, like World of Chel, Ultimate Team, career mode, and franchise mode. To enhance those experiences, cross-play will be available for players participating in the same game on same-gen consoles. This means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series players will be able to find games with each other online, and the same can be said for PS4 and Xbox One players (although the two generations cannot intermingle with each other).

Additionally, a new set of goalie controls is coming to NHL 24, giving players more freedom and fluidity while playing as a goalie. Although pulling off wild offensive spectacles is one of the most fun things you can do in NHL, there’s just something about playing a lockdown defensive game with a 1.000 save percentage that’s also appealing.

The digital boards that came to hockey last season are also being implemented in NHL 24—but don’t worry, you’re not going to get banged over the head with obnoxious scrolling ads. NHL 24’s digital boards will show off gameplay cues, including stats, powerplay cues, and goal-scoring animations.

In total, the on-ice experience from between NHL 24 and 23 looks to have improved, and I personally can’t wait to play this one: And that’s coming from someone who rarely buys sports games upon release.

NHL 24 releases on Oct. 6, while the 2023-24 NHL season begins on Oct. 10, with the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning playing the first game of the new campaign.

About the author