It may be closer than you think.

From Niantic, best known for Pokémon Go, and Capcom, Monster Hunter Now is an upcoming game where players can hunt monsters in the ‘real world.’ With the sudden announcement on April 18, many are wondering when Monster Hunter Now will officially launch.

So, when does Monster Hunter Now release?

Monster Hunter Now release date

According to the official Monster Hunter Now website, the game will launch in Sept. 2023. The exact date of the release, however, hasn’t been revealed. The team revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming real-world hunting action role-playing game in a Twitter post from the official Monster Hunter Now English account.

We have opened an official Twitter account for Real-world hunting action RPG "Monster Hunter Now" from Niantic and Capcom which announced today!

Service is scheduled to begin in September 2023!



🔽Apply for the closed beta test here 🔽 #MHNowhttps://t.co/eP8oR2MGPa pic.twitter.com/g8CwYQmVX3 — Monster Hunter Now (@MH_Now_EN) April 18, 2023

And there was another exciting announcement—while there are still a few months until the official release of Monster Hunter Now, fans of the franchise can sign up for the closed beta test, which will begin on April 25. But if you are interested in the beta, it’s important to note that the spaces are limited, so you may not get in.

As this is newly announced, very limited information is available. However, from the teaser trailer, we know it will have similar gameplay to Pokémon Go, but with the terrifying and destructive monsters the Monster Hunter franchise is known for.

So, if you’re ready to start hunting monsters in the real world, Monster Hunter Now will officially launch in Sept. 2023, with the beta beginning April 25.