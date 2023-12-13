When does Last Sentinel release?

One of the most interesting new games announced at the 2023 Game Awards was Last Sentinel, an open-world game set in a dystopian, futuristic version of Japan’s capital city Tokyo.

The game is being developed by an emerging studio called Lightspeed LA, a division of LightSpeed Studios. Lightspeed LA is helmed by Steve C. Martin, a veteran in the gaming industry who has worked with gaming behemoths such as Electronic Arts and Rockstar Games.

Martin has had experience working on some of the biggest games in the world, such as both Red Dead Redemption games, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Uncharted, and The Last of Us to name a few. This hugely impressive history makes Last Sentinel all the more exciting, but when will we get the chance to actually play this brand-new video game IP?

When will Last Sentinel be coming out?

Last Sentinel currently has no release date or general release window. Image via Lightspeed LA.

Unfortunately, no release date has been given so far for Last Sentinel. There is no information in the Game Awards reveal trailer about the release whatsoever, with no year of release even suggested. This could mean that the game is still in early development.

This may not be the case, though, as it could just be that Lightspeed LA isn’t willing to constrict itself to deadlines. I feel that it is best when development studios are given the freedom to work without constantly having to fixate on upcoming release dates or general release windows. Hopefully, the team at Lightspeed LA is focusing purely on making the best game that they can. If this is the case, then I’m more than happy to wait as long as is needed for more information.

If you are interested in keeping up to date with the Last Sentinel—or if you want to keep a watchful eye out for info on a release date—then you can head over to the official website and sign up for the newsletter. If you are the first of one thousand people to sign up, then you will become part of Cohort 1. This cohort of subscribers will receive an exclusive, limited-edition skin once the game comes out.

What platforms will Last Sentinel be released on?

There is also no information about what platforms the game will release on. Image via Lightspeed LA.

Much like there is no release date for Last Sentinel yet, there is also no information on what platforms the game will be coming to.

If we are getting into speculative territory, the game will likely be released on the latest generation of consoles, so even though there is no confirmation of this, I’m going to make an educated guess and say that it is probably going to be coming to PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

It is also possible that it will be coming to the PC, too, though this might be at a later date than the console release. A release on the Nintendo Switch seems like wishful thinking for Nintendo fans, but there is always a possibility that it could appear on that platform eventually.

Of course, as I said, this is all just speculation, so take it with a pinch of salt. We will make sure to update you with the actual details of the platforms that Last Sentinel will be releasing on when we have more information on the subject.

What is Last Sentinel?

Steve C. Martin’s credentials are more than a little impressive and make Last Sentinel all the more exciting. Image via Lightspeed LA.

Even though we didn’t get any concrete information concerning a release date for Last Sentinel at the Game Awards, we did get a bit more detail regarding what the game is actually about. The official website for Last Sentinel describes the game as the following:

“Set decades from now in a reconstructed Tokyo, you play as Hiromi Shoda in Last Sentinel, a narrative-focused, open-world action game.”

A game set in a futuristic Japan that has a strong focus on story sounds like it could be an awesome take on the open-world adventure game genre. Not only that, but with a veteran such as Steve C. Martin in charge, Last Sentinel is looking to have incredible potential.

There isn’t much to go on right now, but I feel that the hype will build slowly and steadily for Last Sentinel as more information becomes available. We will update you with more about the release of Last Sentinel when we know more, so stay tuned if you are interested in learning more about this upcoming AAA game.