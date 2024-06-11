When does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 release?

Recommended Videos

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 follows the tale of Henry from rags to riches, with his grand story unfolding based solely on the decisions you make. The tale comes six years after Kingdom Come Deliverance, with the long-awaited action-roleplaying game’s sequel set to take players across medieval Bohemia.

Here’s everything we know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and its release date.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Does it have a release date?

Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2‘s release within our grasp? Screenshot via Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. The only confirmed information on KCD2 date-wise is its 2024 release window, meaning we will see it go live across several gaming platforms this year.

The latest information for KCD2 revealed the title’s expected platforms in the Saints and Sinners trailer for the Summer Games Fest on June 7.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer that dropped on June 7 only confirmed a release window, with no definitive date beyond the “Coming 2024” underneath the KCD2 title card.

For now, those interested in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel can wishlist the game on Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is available for pre-order on Amazon, but its release date (Dec. 31) is likely a placeholder.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will use a similar morality system to the first game, letting you play your version of Henry as good or evil as you’d like. His rags to riches story is one that develops into fiery hatred or true justice to avenge his murdered parents. Every choice you make will dictate how the people of Bohemia will behave and perceive Henry, throughout the civil war. Will he be a saint or a sinner? The choice is yours.

