All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 platforms

Actions mean everything in the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Where will your journey take you across Henry’s life? Here are all the platforms you need to be aware of for the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Where to play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All platforms

What choices will you make to avoid your end? Screenshot via Warhorse Studios

Set in medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 follows the story of Henry. Every choice you make determines how the characters around you perceive Henry, all in the leadup to his real-time battle against the King of Hungary.

Here are all the platforms for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, set to release in 2024, based on the information from the official trailer from June 7.

Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PC?

Yes. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Store. You’re welcome to wishlist Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on either launcher right now. While a release date isn’t confirmed outside of its 2024 window, both launchers have “Coming Soon” as its availability date.

Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PS5?

Yes. Although Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 won’t be released on the PlayStation 4, it will be on the PS5. The original was available on the PS4, but then again, it was released before the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on Xbox Series X/S?

Yes. Similar to PlayStation, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will only release on the latest console generations. You can play the sequel so long as you own as Xbox Series X/S. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 won’t be available for Xbox One users.

Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on Nintendo Switch?

No. Although the original and sequel both use the Cry Engine, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, Kingdom Come Deliverance was ported to the Nintendo Switch in March 2024, six years after its PC and console release. It is uncertain whether the same path will be taken for the sequel.

The official Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer (uploaded June 7) confirmed that this medieval RPG is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

