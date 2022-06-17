When does Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion release?

The story might not change, but we will see soon enough.

Players are getting all of the Final Fantasy VII content they can handle over the next several years, as Square Enix is bringing back the classic title’s PlayStation Portable prequel to modern consoles later this year.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a full remaster of the 2007 PSP game, bringing the same gameplay but with certain elements completely redone or reworked to make it feel like a fresh experience.

Even with where some new fans are going to enter this older title, coming from the altered story of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the story of Zack will tie together story elements for Cloud, Aerith, and the wider world of the entire FFVII Compilation. This will remain true even if some of the story doesn’t exactly line up with what is happening in the Remake Trilogy.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion release date

As a remaster, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion features new 3D models, full voice acting, updated UI, enhanced environment, improved camera control, and new background music compositions. And, players won’t have to wait too long to enjoy this enhanced version of the game.

Square confirmed that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will release in Winter 2022, which means it could hit Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC at any point between December 2022 and March 2023. We will get an exact date later this year, regardless of if it hits the calendar year 2022 or not.