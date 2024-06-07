When does Civilization 7 release?

The power of the world is once again in your hands in Civilization 7, and while we don’t know too much about the strategy title yet, there’s enough to get your brain ticking and the creative juices flowing.

Recommended Videos

Civilization 7 is the newest iteration in the three-decade-old franchise. It makes learning fun and history quite literally come alive. The initial reveal trailer during Summer Game Fest 2024 promised more of what long-time fans have come to know and love, and everyone is already desperate for a launch date.

With 2024 starting to become stacked, it’s time to prepare your armies and grow the populous into one of pure world domination. Even though Civ 7 was leaked before its full reveal, we have learned more since then.

Do we know the Civilization 7 release date?

Always thinking. Image via 2K Games

Currently, there isn’t an exact Civilization 7 release date, but 2K has confirmed 2025 is the release window currently scheduled for Civ 7 to drop.

So if you are an eager beaver clawing to get Civilization 7 in your life, you’ll have a bit of a wait, as the game is still quite a way off!

We’ve not been completely starved of information, though. According to the official Civilization 7 X social media page, a full reveal for the newest sequel is coming in August.

For now, we just have the teaser trailer. Once we learn more about Civ 7 and a more nailed-on release date, we’ll update this guide immediately.

So keep checking back for the latest Civilization 7 updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy