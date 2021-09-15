When does Bloodhunt release?

It should come later this year.

Game developer Sharkmob has started testing for its vampire-based battle royale, Bloodhunt. And if you have Steam on your PC, you can get early access to the game now.

As a part of the Vampire: The Masquerade brand, the game features all of the dark imagery and supernatural powers you’d expect, along with a variety of melee and ranged weapons.

Early access to the game started on Steam on Sept. 7, but the free-to-play game won’t officially be released until later this year.

While Sharkmob has said the game will come out in 2021, there’s no set release date for it yet.

In a Q&A, the developers said they “do not plan for the game to stay in the Early Access program for more than a few months.”

“There is always a risk of unexpected delays that could happen for various reasons,” they said. “As such we are unable to commit to an exact full release date at this point.”

Once the game is out of early access, it will remain free-to-play. Sharkmob has partnered with Sony to release the game on PlayStation 5. There’s no set release date for the PS5 version yet, either.

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021 last week, a trailer for the game indicated that Bloodhunt will come to PS5 in 2021 as well, suggesting that the PC and PS5 versions of the game could come out at the same time.