Valve registered a mysterious trademark under the name of NEON PRIME on Oct. 10, 2022. Though companies of Valve’s caliber often register trademarks and then end up not doing anything with them, it hits differently with Valve.

The digital game distributor hasn’t developed any noticeable games in recent years. Considering the IPs and Valve franchises that can still use a sequel or two, fans get excited at the possibility that Valve could be developing a new title behind the curtains.

Despite failures like Artifact in the last five years, Valve still has a long history of developing cutting-edge games. The company has been allocating most of its resources to projects like Steam Deck, VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, and improving Steam.

What is NEON PRIME? Valve’s new trademark

NEON PRIME is a trademark listing from Valve. The details of the listing indicate that it is “intended to cover the categories of computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, and computer game programs downloadable via the internet.” This suggests there’s a decent chance that NEON PRIME could be Valve’s next video game project.

At the time of writing, there aren’t any details on what type of game NEON PRIME could be, though. There have been fans suggesting that it could be a Half-Life card game.

There’s still a possibility that NEON PRIME could also be a game-related software instead of an actual fully-fledged title. NEON PRIME could turn out to be an in-house anti-cheat system, or something like CS:GO Prime.