What was yesterday’s Wordle answer?

For the better part of a year, Wordle has become a daily staple for many. Millions have tried out the sometimes daunting game and tried to correctly guess the five-letter word of the day.

But with how difficult the game can be and how quickly the word changes, it can become quite a challenge just to keep up to date with which words have and have not been used. Knowing which words have already been the daily Wordle is a big part of the daily battle since the game is running through a massive list and you certainly don’t want to guess words that have already been the Wordle in the past.

While it’d be tough to keep track of every single Wordle (there have already been more than 400), you may be most interested in the most recent word used. With the clock ticking on today’s Wordle, we’re here to help with the word from yesterday you may have missed out on or just forgotten.

Here is yesterday’s Wordle.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer – Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Wordle No. 478 (Oct. 10): ENJOY

Now that you have the power of knowledge, go try to solve today’s word of the day before you run out of guesses or time.

If you’re looking for a more complete list of past Wordle answers and even today’s word of the day (that means there are spoilers), you should check out our rather large list of Wordles, which is updated each day. Good luck and have fun.