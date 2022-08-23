What time does Gamescom start? Gamescom 2022 start time, schedule

It’s hard to believe, but Gamescom 2022 is already upon us. In the wake of June’s Summer Game Fest and the cancellation of E3, Gamescom is 2022’s next big game industry show. Over 500 companies will be bringing their games, consoles, products, and more to the show floor in Cologne, Germany. Fans should get ready for plenty of announcements, trailers, release date reveals, and even more hype-generating content.

If you can’t make it to the expo hall, don’t worry; many of Gamescom’s biggest events will be streamed live. The Opening Night Show will be streamed today, Aug. 23, in celebration of the first day of the show. We’ve compiled all the dates and times of the biggest livestreamed shows so you can see everything Gamescom has to offer from the comfort of your sofa.

Gamescom schedule

Opening Night Live: Aug. 23 at 1pm CT

Opening Night Live will feature some of the show’s biggest announcements, from reveals to trailers to release dates and more. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, who also hosts the Summer Game Fest Kickoff show, Opening Night Live promises to be one of the most exciting moments of the entire show. Watch it live on Twitch or YouTube and keep an eye on our live coverage of big reveals as they break.

Future Games Show: Aug. 24 at 1pm CT

The Future Games Show is being hosted by Gamesradar and promises to feature plenty of upcoming titles, developer interviews, new trailers, and more. If you want to get an idea of what will be shown, Gamesradar released a trailer for the show earlier in August.

Xbox Booth Live: Aug. 25 from 7am to 1pm CT

While this show is a little on the early side, it’s worth it for Xbox fans. Tune in to see a feed of all things Microsoft, from upcoming Xbox exclusives to news about Game Pass to even more developer interviews. Microsoft has revealed that fans can expect information on A Plague Tale: Requiem, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires 4, and more.

Awesome Indies Show: Aug. 26 at 10:30am CT

If you’re interested in indie games, this is the show for you. Hosted by Michael Swaim, the Awesome Indies Show will feature plenty of new and upcoming indie titles from a variety of developers and publishers around the world. It’s a great opportunity to find a great new game to look forward to and meet the personalities behind them.

The complete show runs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, but only these four events will be livestreamed. Developers and publishers attending the show will likely showcase trailers, reveals, and surprises on their social media accounts, so stay tuned to the accounts of your favorite games to see everything the show has to offer. We’ll be covering all the big reveals as they happen here on Dot Esports.