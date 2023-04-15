What platforms is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on? Full The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release schedule

Find out if you can play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on your platform of choice.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to deliver a truly unique Middle Earth experience. Gone are the action-packed days of Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War and in comes the era of sneaking around as Gollum. It will take some time to find out if this design approach will live long enough to become an era, but developer Daedalic Entertainment sure is dedicated to bringing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to as many platforms as possible.

Wide availability is always good news for gamers. Whether Gollum ends up being exceptionally good or extraordinarily bad, everyone will get the chance to judge for themselves firsthand, although some gamers will have to wait for their turn to do so.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on PC?

Yes, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available for purchase on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on consoles?

Yes, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on the PlayStation 5, as well as the Xbox Series X|S. You can buy the game from the consoles’ respective stores.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on last-gen consoles?

Despite launching in mid-2023, almost three years into the current generation of consoles, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too. This is a good explainer for anyone who complained about the game’s graphics looking lackluster after the first official trailer was shown to the public in 2022. Apparently, visual sacrifices needed to be made to satiate the now 10-year-old last-gen consoles.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on the Nintendo Switch?

The answer here is yes and no. Daedalic promised that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on the Nintendo Switch, but that won’t happen on the May 25, 2023 launch date. The current The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release schedule sees the Switch version launching sometime in the second half of 2023.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum available on Steam Deck?

While Switch owners will have to wait for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the Steam Deck is nowhere to be found in pre-launch advertisement. That’s far from a guarantee that we won’t see Gollum make an appearance on Steam Deck eventually or even at launch. It’s rare for a recent major title to be unavailable on Valve’s handheld. With Daedalic’s dedication to having The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on various platforms, we doubt Steam Deck will be left out of the loop.