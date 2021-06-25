What is the Origins SMP Minecraft Mod?

You too can have a taste of the Origins SMP.

Survival multiplayer (SMP) servers have been around for a while, but they’ve become more popular amongst the Minecraft community over the past year. With more content creators coming together to create their own SMP servers, players were able to spectate an SMP experience like no other.

With awesomely written scripts and roleplaying, Dream SMP turned out to be a thriller, and Origins SMP is already looking like it’ll rise up to the standard.

Featuring names like TommyInnit, JackManifold, Tubbo, and Wilbur Soot, Origins SMP is a private, white-listed, and a modded server. Mods used in the server usually focus on improving the quality of life for all players, and they also help them go along with the narrative relatively faster than usual.

More than a few mods are used in the Origins SMP server, ranging from special textures to other mods that alter the mechanics of certain in-game mechanics.

Here are the base mods of the Origins SMP.

Origins mod This mod contains the basic origins like Enderian, Phantom, Merling, Elytrian, Blazeborn, Avian, Shulk, and Feline

Slimecican add-on

Bee add-on

Inchling add-on

Starborne add-on

Fox add-on

If you’d like to install the Origin SMP Minecraft mod for personal use, you’ll need to install the Fabric loader.