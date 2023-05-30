What is the max level in Skyrim?

Afterall, the Dragonborn is the best warrior of them all.

When Skyrim launched in 2011, the max level was set at 81, but that changed a few years later. Players can use the Legendary Skills feature to get to a level even higher than 200 and get all the perks from every available skill in the game.

I have played over 200 hours of Skyrim and didn’t have the determination to reach level 81 before creating another character. If you wish to get a character past that level mark, you are in it for an extremely long ride—but one that can give you plenty of rewards.

How do you level up in Skyrim?

The leveling system in Skyrim is based on the leveling of individual skills. Each skill is raised as you use them throughout the game. There are a total of 18 skills that you can train to get to a max level of 100.

If you use one-handed weapons, for example, you can reach level 100 in that skill, but your character’s level will be around 50. Your level will depend on how far you have mastered each skill. If you get all the 18 available skills to level 100, you will reach level 81.

After patch 1.9 was released in 2013, players can make skills Legendary in order to reset them and get the perk points back to redistribute them.

How do Legendary Skills work in Skyrim?

Legendary Skills removed the level cap in Skyrim. Once you reach level 100 in a skill, it will be reset to level 15 — the level you start in every skill — and the points you had previously assigned to that skill’s perks can be redistributed.

Even though skills can’t go past level 100, your character will still receive more XP as they increase that skill again, raising their base stats — health, stamina, and magicka — and getting new perks.

So if you had reached level 81 with every skill at 100, when you make Speech Legendary, you’ll be able to start raising that skill again and consequentially raise your character’s level and base stats. The same goes for every skill.

Patch 1.9 also added the Legendary difficulty, making it necessary to go beyond level 81 while encouraging players to return to Tamriel.

What is the max level in Skyrim?

The max level in Skyrim used to be 81, but with the release of patch 1.9, players can get up to level 252 using the Legendary Skill feature, at which point they will be able to unlock all perks for all skills.

There are no limits to how many times you can make a skill Legendary and, in theory, you can level up beyond 252, but just to reach that level you would need to make a skill Legendary 146 times or master every skill eight to nine times after reaching level 81.

Having unlocked every perk at level 252, there is no need to go past that level.

