How to play Skyrim on Oculus Quest

Some video games are made for virtual reality (VR) headsets. These titles often allow players to explore physical areas where movement in a certain space could be done while navigating the game through a virtual counterpart.

Yet there are also other games that are not purposely made for VR headsets but can still be played on those. And that’s one of the good things about video games–some can be enjoyed on almost any platform available.

And one of those originally non-VR games that evolved into a VR-compatible one is Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game was first released in 2011, but this is a title that can be enjoyed by anyone who owns a VR headset, including Oculus Quest.

But before you can play Skyrim on your Oculus Quest headset, you need to make sure that you have a VR-ready PC that can run the game given the fact that Skyrim’s VR version has some powerful base system requirements. Here are the requirements:

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500x

8 GB of RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RX Vega 56 8GB

Once you already have the base game itself, you can run Skyrim VR in two ways. The first one is the traditional wired way wherein you just need to physically connect your Oculus Quest to your PC through a wire. Use a USB-C cable to do so while having the Oculus Link app working on the side. The wire may be a bit disturbing once you explore the game through your headset, so opting to do the wireless way could be the answer.

Just open your Oculus Quest’s Air Link feature to connect your headset to your PC without the help of a physical wire. Open the app and look for Settings. Click it and choose the Beta tab and activate the Air Link option afterward. Once done, go to your Oculus Quest headset and go to the Settings tab to choose the Experimental option. Finally, log in to your PC by going to the Quick Actions menu and choosing the Oculus Air Link option that will show up.

You can also use the Virtual Desktop software instead of the Air Link to run games more smoothly, though it is not free, and you should purchase it separately. If you are using the latter software, make sure you have the SideQuest app to properly run Skyrim VR in a wireless manner.