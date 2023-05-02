What is the max level in Redfall?

If you’ve jumped into Redfall, you may be wondering what the max level is.

Similarly to other co-op shooters, Redfall sees you gain experience every time you complete activities such as killing an enemy, finding a fast travel point, or clearing a vampire nest. When you earn enough experience, your hero goes up a level, rewarding you with a skill point to spend in the skill tree and allowing you to use higher-level weapons.

But what is the maximum hero level you can reach in Redfall? Read on to find out.

What is the maximum hero level in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The maximum level your hero can reach in Redfall is 40 at launch but it’s possible that developer Arkane Austin could increase this level cap in future updates or DLC, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Reaching level 40 may take some time, as I had only reached level 19 when I finished the game the first time.

If you do want to earn a lot of experience quickly, however, I advise tackling as many vampire nests as you can, as clearing these nests (and escaping before the timer runs out) rewards you with double experience points. It’s also worth finding as many historical landmarks as you can, as they’re an easy way to earn experience points.