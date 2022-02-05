What is the Difference Between Dying Light 2 Editions?

Dying Light 2 is now available in most regions, and fans everywhere are knee-deep in zombies and thugs as they explore the new city. The iconic parkour movement system is back, and a wide range of weapons and abilities are at your disposal as you help the citizens of the community.

There are a few different versions of Dying Light 2, each with exclusive items and goodies for diehard fans. Casual players will be fine with the Standard Edition, while more serious players should consider the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. Collectors that want the total package should consider the Collector’s Edition, although this version is hard to find.

Here’s a breakdown of the difference between Dying Light 2 editions.

Standard Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Deluxe Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

“Legendary” renewable weapons

“Legendary” outfit

“Legendary” paraglider skin

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comic

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Story DLC One

Steelbook (in retail copies)

Ultimate Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Two-hour night XP boost

Crafting items

Story DLC Two

Collector’s Edition