What is the Difference Between Dying Light 2 Editions?

Dying Light 2 is now available in most regions, and fans everywhere are knee-deep in zombies and thugs as they explore the new city. The iconic parkour movement system is back, and a wide range of weapons and abilities are at your disposal as you help the citizens of the community.
There are a few different versions of Dying Light 2, each with exclusive items and goodies for diehard fans. Casual players will be fine with the Standard Edition, while more serious players should consider the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. Collectors that want the total package should consider the Collector’s Edition, although this version is hard to find.
Here’s a breakdown of the difference between Dying Light 2 editions.
Standard Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Deluxe Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- “Legendary” renewable weapons
- “Legendary” outfit
- “Legendary” paraglider skin
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comic
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital artbook
- Story DLC One
- Steelbook (in retail copies)
Ultimate Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- “Legendary” renewable weapons
- “Legendary” outfit
- “Legendary” paraglider skin
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comic
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital artbook
- Story DLC One
- Two-hour night XP boost
- Crafting items
- Story DLC Two
Collector’s Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- “Legendary” renewable weapons
- “Legendary” outfit
- “Legendary” paraglider skin
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comic
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital artbook
- Story DLC One
- Steelbook (in retail copies)
- Two-hour night XP boost
- Crafting items
- Story DLC Two
- “Defenders of the City” Statuette
- Artbook hard copy
- UV flashlight
- Map of the city
- Three posters
- “Voice of the City” stickers pack
- Thank you letter from creative director
- Collector’s Edition box