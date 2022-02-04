How long does it take to unlock the open world in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a massive map for you to explore, although it will take a while before you can move around at will. The beginning of the game features an extensive prologue introducing Aiden Caldwell, his motivations, and the main goal of his journey. You’ll also learn the basics of combat and movement along the way.

For the first couple of hours, you’ll go through an introduction as you find a new lead for your missing sister from an old friend named Spike. Spike will tell you to contact an informant at a radio tower after you explore a building together, which can be found on top of a nearby mountain. After making your way to the top, you’ll have to deal with your first special infected before sleeping for the night.

You’ll eventually make contact with an informant that will give you access to the city, where you have to complete a few more tasks before you can go out and explore on your own. This entire process can take anywhere from two to four hours, depending on if you take your time exploring each area and fighting enemies.

After successfully making it out of the hospital with Hakon, you’ll be given access to the open world of Villedor to explore as you please. This is your first chance to move around the map and discover new locations—make the most of it.

The Dying Light 2 prologue can be slightly tedious and lengthy, but the payoff is well worth it. Stay patient, and you’ll be running across the city in no time.