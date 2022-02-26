What are Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring and how to get them

Gain access to rooms within Roundtable Hold and important loot via Stonesword Keys within Elden Ring, and open-world ARPG game developed by FromSoftware.

A Stonesword Key is a sword-shaped item within Elden Ring that slots into imp statues scattered throughout the lands between. It is considered a Key item, used to help a player advance through the story and enter areas that restrict access. Players can only get one use out of a Stonesword key, though, so it is important to use them wisely as a new player to Elden Ring.

How can I get a Stonesword Key in Elden Ring?

There are multiple ways to get a Stonesword Key within Elden Ring. New players, for example, can choose a Stonesword Key as a Keepsake when creating their character. A Keepsake helps new players advance through entry levels quicker via Elden Ring items like the Lands Between Rune. Choosing the Stonesword Key as a Keepsake creates one in a player’s inventory at the start of Elden Ring.

Players can also choose to purchase a Stonesword Key from various merchants, although the cost can run from 2,000 to 5,000 Runes. But the best way to get a Stonesword Key in Elden Ring is to find them scattered throughout the lands between.

Talking to an NPC can produce a Stonesword Key, unlocking a new quest and granting a player access to an area that was locked. Players who take the time to thoroughly explore each new area in Elden Ring will also get rewarded with Stonesword Keys. Sometimes, the key is found on a corpse, next to a Site of Grace, or even protected by a rat.