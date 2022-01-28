What are the optimal system requirements for Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is set to release on Feb. 4. If you’re looking to pre-order the game on PC and claim the exclusive Reload Pack, you should check whether your PC can handle the game’s graphics.

Making sure that your PC can run a game before purchasing it can save you from going through a refund process. While some players will want to have the best possible experience when it comes to overall visual quality, others can be just fine by running the game smoothly.

A system that satisfies Dying Light 2’s minimum system requirements will be enough to run the game at smooth frame rates with lower settings. Players looking to crank up the video settings, however, will need to have a PC that checks all the boxes on Dying Light 2’s recommended requirements.

Recommended system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing on

Performance Full HD at 60fps Visual Quality High RT Operating system Windows 10 or above Processor (AMD) Ryzen 7 3700X or better Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K or better Memory 16GB or higher Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB or better Hard-drive space 60GB

Recommended system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing off

Performance Full HD at 60fps Visual Quality High Operating system Windows 10 or above Processor (AMD) Ryzen 5 3600X or better Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-8600K or better Memory 16GB or more Graphics card (AMD) RX Vega 56 8GB or better Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB or better Hard-drive space 60GB

Minimum system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing off

Performance Full HD at 30fps Visual Quality Low Operating system Windows 7 or higher Processor (AMD) Ryzen 3 2300X or better Processor (Intel) Intel Core i3-9100 or better Memory 8GB or higher Graphics card (AMD) Radeon RX 560 4GB or better Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or better Hard-drive space 60GB

If your PC just falls short of the minimum system requirements, it may be time for an upgrade.