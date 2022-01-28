What are the optimal system requirements for Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is set to release on Feb. 4. If you’re looking to pre-order the game on PC and claim the exclusive Reload Pack, you should check whether your PC can handle the game’s graphics.

Making sure that your PC can run a game before purchasing it can save you from going through a refund process. While some players will want to have the best possible experience when it comes to overall visual quality, others can be just fine by running the game smoothly.

A system that satisfies Dying Light 2’s minimum system requirements will be enough to run the game at smooth frame rates with lower settings. Players looking to crank up the video settings, however, will need to have a PC that checks all the boxes on Dying Light 2’s recommended requirements.

Recommended system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing on

PerformanceFull HD at 60fps
Visual QualityHigh RT
Operating systemWindows 10 or above
Processor (AMD)Ryzen 7 3700X or better
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-8600K or better
Memory16GB or higher
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB or better
Hard-drive space60GB

Recommended system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing off

PerformanceFull HD at 60fps
Visual QualityHigh
Operating systemWindows 10 or above
Processor (AMD)Ryzen 5 3600X or better
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-8600K or better
Memory16GB or more
Graphics card (AMD)RX Vega 56 8GB or better
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB or better
Hard-drive space60GB

Minimum system requirements for Dying Light 2 with ray tracing off

PerformanceFull HD at 30fps
Visual QualityLow
Operating systemWindows 7 or higher
Processor (AMD)Ryzen 3 2300X or better
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i3-9100 or better
Memory8GB or higher
Graphics card (AMD)Radeon RX 560 4GB or better
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or better
Hard-drive space60GB

If your PC just falls short of the minimum system requirements, it may be time for an upgrade.