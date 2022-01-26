How to get the exclusive digital Reload Pack for Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is set to release very soon, and people are already starting to pre-order the game. The good news for those that do pre-order is that they will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack when doing so.

In order to get the Reload Pack, all players have to do is pre-order any version of the game. There are three retail editions available for pre-order, including Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s. There are also three digital versions available, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Each of these versions will award a pre-order bonus.

Each player who pre-orders the game before its release date on Feb. 4 will receive a Reload Outfit Skin, a Reload Weapon Skin, and a Reload Paraglider Skin. Players will also get the Reach for the Sky skin by Rosario Dawson. The skin is for the character she voices, Lawan, who isn’t a playable character in the game, but will have this skin available for those who pre-order.

Excited to share the newest Dying Light 2 Stay Human pre-order bonus-The Reach For The Sky skins pack for my in- game character, Lawan!



Dying Light 2 has been widely anticipated by fans who enjoyed the original Dying Light, but the game definitely isn’t for the light-hearted, especially if players are looking to 100 percent the game. The developers have estimated the game to complete in a whopping 500 hours to complete the entire game, which includes main story and side quests, plus all choices and endings, checking every place on the map, hearing and reading all the dialogue, and finding all the collectibles. The main game is anticipated to take 20 hours to complete, and 80 hours if players are looking to complete all of the side-quests.

For those looking to score the pre-order skins, there are a few days left to pre-order the game in order to get the items before the game releases on Feb. 4 on consoles and PC.