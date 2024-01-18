What are blue hearts in Cult of the Lamb?

While you’re busy exploring the wilderness and battling through crusades in Cult of the Lamb, there are many ways to keep your health topped up, whether you’re filled with red hearts or staying strong through handy blue hearts.

You might notice that during your countless crusades you’ll have multiple types of hearts in your health bar in the top-left corner of your screen. There are important distinctions between these hearts you must be aware of—just in case you lose track of them and end up falling in battle against the many hordes of enemies in your path.

There are three types of hearts in Cult of the Lamb you can equip during your expeditions, and they all have different effects that can aid you in your travels. Red hearts, blue hearts, and diseased hearts can be acquired through multiple means as well from tarot cards, fleece you wear, or through a crown upgrade.

What are blue hearts for in Cult of the Lamb?

Blue hearts are better than none. Image via Massive Monster

A blue heart works similarly to traditional red hearts, except they only remain active until the end of your current crusade. Additionally, you cannot replenish a blue heart by any means. In short, a blue heart will ultimately be lost, whether you are struck by an enemy or you successfully reach the end of the crusade.

How to get blue hearts in Cult of the Lamb

To gain a new blue heart, you must either find them as a random drop in one of the rooms you discover, or through a tarot cards given by Clauneck. Although they are both temporary health boosts, blue hearts do not have much utility as diseased hearts since the latter boasts a unique mechanic where taking damage will deal damage to all enemies on screen.

Even still, having blue hearts can be invaluable when facing off against a tough boss or running through a difficult crusade, since they can tank some damage for your red heart supply before you start taking crucial damage. Remember, you need to stay alive so you can head back to your adoring followers for a well-earned drink at the Drinkhouse, a racy dance party, and more with the new Sins of the Flesh DLC.