Warhammer 40,000: Darktide closed beta date set before Halloween

Fatshark’s upcoming first-person action game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, has revealed that a closed beta for the game will take place between Oct. 14 and 16.

After multiple release date pushbacks, fans of the miniature wargame, Warhammer 40,000 will finally have an opportunity to expand on their love after it was announced that sign-ups for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s closed beta is now open.

It's closed beta time, Rejects… — Warhammer 40K: Darktide (@Darktide40K) September 20, 2022

“Best start clearing your calendar on the 14th – 16th of October,” the official press announcement reads. “We’re opening the gates of Tertium for a Closed Beta Test on PC(Steam and Microsoft Store). So, if you haven’t already – go to our sign-up page, fill out the form and you’ll get the chance to join in on the carnage.”

Once filled out, possible participants will receive an email that will ask for information such as the platform you will play the game on, which region you are in, as well as the hardware specs of your computer. Those unable to meet any one of these requirements will be deemed ineligible to take part in the Closed Beta.

“To ensure a smoother experience at launch, we are now opening sign-ups for future Warhammer 40,000: Darktide tests,” the official sign-up page reads.

Those that have already completed the form for the Closed Beta last month do not need to do anything else and will receive a future notification delivered with download instructions as the Oct. 14 date draws closer.

Set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Darktide focuses on an Inquisitorial Agents squad that is investigating a possible Chaos infiltration in the Hive City of Terium on planet Atoma Prime. A campaign that draws similarities to Destiny 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will allow groups of up to four people to team up and take down swarms of AI-controlled opponents.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is developed and published by Fatshark. It was directed by Anders De Geer, while the main storyline was written by author Dan Abnett. The game was originally meant to release sometime in 2021 but was pushed back to Spring 2022 due to the COVID pandemic. That date was pushed back even further to Sept. 13 and then to the current release date of Nov. 30, which should be the final date given the reveal of the closed beta.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available for Microsoft Windows at release. It will also be released onto Xbox Series X|S, although that date has yet to be revealed.